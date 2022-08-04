Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.82). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tilray Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

Tilray stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Tilray by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

