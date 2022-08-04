REPO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,436.00 (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $16,436.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REPO has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00641635 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00035494 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

