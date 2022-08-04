Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Larry Steinberg Sells 2,612 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $11,910.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 387,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 364,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.