Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion. Rent-A-Center also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 787,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,128. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

