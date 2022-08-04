Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.