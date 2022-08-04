Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.