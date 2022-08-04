Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,121. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34.

