Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,719 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

