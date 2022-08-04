Refereum Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $33.47 million and $1.03 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,623.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003904 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032019 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

