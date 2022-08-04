Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):

8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $117.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/14/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

