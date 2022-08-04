Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 30.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 53,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,462. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

