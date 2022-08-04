Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.57-$0.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.57-0.63 EPS.

Rayonier Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of RYN stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 14,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05. Rayonier has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $45.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 76.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

