Raymond James Trims Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price to $10.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,227. Holley has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

