Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 55.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 291,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
