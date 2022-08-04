Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 44.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 55.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 291,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

