Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Everi has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.50.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 212.6% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

