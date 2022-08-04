Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.15. 15,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,168,000 after acquiring an additional 141,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

