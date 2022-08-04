Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03 to $0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.15 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ RPD traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 858,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7 has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.60.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

