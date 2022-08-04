Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $2.49 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00011014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $80.43 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radicle alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,584.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032325 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,336,224 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.