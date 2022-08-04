Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $2.49 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00011014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $80.43 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,584.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003925 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128754 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032325 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,336,224 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.