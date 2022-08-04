Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QTNT. Cowen reduced their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.74. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Quotient by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 338,505 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

