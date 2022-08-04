Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 351.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,792 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $31,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.30. 3,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,668. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

