Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $43.09 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 349,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,238. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.