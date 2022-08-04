Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $62.06 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,206 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $422.16. 42,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,026. The firm has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.91. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
