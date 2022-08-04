Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $41.35 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,241 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $41,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

