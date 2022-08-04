Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $32.65 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 687.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,237 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,083,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,765,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $303.43. 19,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.54. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

