Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 860,084 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 860,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,018,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.