Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 860,084 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 860,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,018,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
