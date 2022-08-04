Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 981,436 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 525.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 981,436 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Citizens Financial Group worth $52,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

