Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Entegris stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
