Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $502,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

