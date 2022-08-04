Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

