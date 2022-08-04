Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRV opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

