Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $134.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

