Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 658 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi Profile

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($113.40) to €112.00 ($115.46) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.