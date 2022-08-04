Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Denny’s Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush downgraded Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of DENN opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $623.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $152,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

