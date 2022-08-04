Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Charter Communications, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.26 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $31.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $52.55 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.72.

CHTR stock opened at $452.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

