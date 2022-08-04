Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Issued By KeyCorp

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Tower in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
