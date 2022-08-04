Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raised by Wedbush

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

