Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,738,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.