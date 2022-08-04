Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

PIM remained flat at $3.51 during trading on Thursday. 71,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,006. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

