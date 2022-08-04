PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $25.78

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.78, but opened at $23.52. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 5 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price target on PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Further Reading

