Public Mint Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $807.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.15 million and $807.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

