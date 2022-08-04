Prudent Investors Network Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prudent Investors Network purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.4% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,386,631. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89.

