Project TXA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $119,203.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003211 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00640565 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035626 BTC.
Project TXA Coin Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
