PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.62. 18,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,244. PROG has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

PROG Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in PROG by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

