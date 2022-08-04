Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.38. 7,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,043. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average of $220.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

