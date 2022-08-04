Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,124. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.