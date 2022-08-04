Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $261,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.25. 461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,629. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

