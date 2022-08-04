Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $710,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,398. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.82.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,629,598. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

