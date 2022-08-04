Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $510,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after buying an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.86.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.77. 29,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.54. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

