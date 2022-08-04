Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $99.96. 17,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

