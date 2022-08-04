Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,702 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 520,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 52,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.50.
