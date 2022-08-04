Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 46,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

